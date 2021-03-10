Europe And The Indo-Pacific: Comparing France, Germany And The Netherlands – Analysis

This paper provides an analysis of the Indo-Pacific concept in Europe. It compares the positions of France, Germany and the Netherlands, the three EU member states that have so far published documents on the topic.
By Gudrun Wacker*
The Indo-Pacific as a geo-economic and geostrategic concept has at least partially...
