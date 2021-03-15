Martial law imposed in parts of Myanmar city as deaths rise
Published
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar's ruling junta has declared martial law in parts of the country's largest city as security forces killed...Full Article
Published
YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar's ruling junta has declared martial law in parts of the country's largest city as security forces killed...Full Article
Several injured as police fire water cannon at anti-coup protesters in Myanmar
American woman living in Myanmar explains why she joined protest against military coup
Myanmar protest continues for fourth consecutive day amid fears of brutal military crackdown