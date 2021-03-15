'It looks like the end of the world': China's worst sandstorm in a decade chokes Beijing
Published
“This is the most intense sandstorm in China in the past 10 years," China's National Meteorological Center said Monday.Full Article
Photos from Beijing, China, show the sandstorm turning the city yellow and obscuring buildings as sand blew in from the Gobi..
Late last year, in a shockingly ambitious pledge, Chinese president Xi Jinping announced that his country would reach peak domestic..