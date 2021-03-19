Deshaun Watson's agent responds to increasing count of sexual assault allegations
Published
Deshaun Watson’s agent has a message: False allegations get prosecuted, too. With Watson suddenly under fire from seven lawsuits filed...Full Article
Published
Deshaun Watson’s agent has a message: False allegations get prosecuted, too. With Watson suddenly under fire from seven lawsuits filed...Full Article
USA TODAY Sports' Jarrett Bell breaks down what NFL executives are saying about Deshaun Watson's trade status amid sexual assault..
Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson denied allegations of sexual assault outlined in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.