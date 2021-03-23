Sidney Powell tells court "no reasonable person" would take her voter fraud claims as fact
Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation lawsuit against Powell in January.Full Article
Right-wing lawyer Sidney Powell is claiming in a new court filing that reasonable people wouldn’t have believed her assertions of..
Dominion Voting Systems Inc on Monday filed a defamation lawsuit against businessman Mike Lindell, chief executive of My Pillow..