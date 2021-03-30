Joey Logano wins NASCAR Cup Series Bristol dirt race
Published
Joey Logano won NASCAR's first Cup Series race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished second in the...Full Article
Published
Joey Logano won NASCAR's first Cup Series race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. finished second in the...Full Article
Full highlights from Monday's NASCAR Cup Series race in the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Joey Logano earns his 27th career cup victory, along with the bragging rights to winning the first NASCAR Cup Series dirt race..