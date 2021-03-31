NYPD makes arrest in hate crime assault on a 65-year-old Asian woman
New York City police said Wednesday morning they made an arrest in the case of a 65-year-old Asian woman who was attacked Monday in Midtown Manhattan.Full Article
CBS2's Nick Caloway has the latest on the investigation and the reaction to the assault from community leaders.
An Asian American woman was attacked outside a New York City apartment building, and police say it was a "hate crime assault."