Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine protects against South African variant, lasts 6 months, data shows
Published
The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and partnering biotechnology company BioNTech has proven “highly effective” against the...Full Article
Pfizer has revealed six-month follow-up data from their covid vaccine trial. They confirmed protection from their vaccine lasts for..
Pfizer's ongoing Phase 3 trials also appear to show the vaccine provides full protection from the so-called South African variant.