By Ajit Kumar Singh*



On April 3, 2021, Communist Party of India-Maoist (CPI-Maoist) cadres killed at least 22 Security Force (SF) personnel in Sukma District of Chhattisgarh.



Giving details, the State’s Deputy Inspector General (anti-Maoist operations), O.P. Pal, disclosed, "Separate joint teams of Security Forces, over...