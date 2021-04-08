European regulators concluded a strong association between AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and life-threatening conditions involving the uncommon combination of low levels of blood platelets and blood clots.Full Article
AstraZeneca Vaccine Linked to Rare Blood Clots, European Union Confirms
HNGN0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
AstraZeneca vaccine & blood clots: Is there a real link? | Oneindia News
Oneindia
After some cases of blood clots in individuals who took the AstraZeneca developed vaccine were reported, the European drug..
You might like
More coverage
Australia halts AstraZeneca vaccine for most people under 50
SeattlePI.com
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia on Thursday become the latest country to restrict use of the AstraZeneca vaccine by..
-
News24.com | Australia to continue AstraZeneca vaccine rollout, review EU findings
News24
-
One chart explains why the UK pulled the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for under-30s
Business Insider
-
AstraZeneca vaccine blood clot incidents spark Pfizer recommendation for under 50s
Brisbane Times
-
Symptoms to watch out for after getting AstraZeneca Covid vaccine
The Argus