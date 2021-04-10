Sources: Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore finalizing deal to buy Minnesota Timberwolves
Alex Rodriguez and billionaire Marc Lore are finalizing a deal to purchase the Timberwolves, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.Full Article
Former baseball star Alex Rodriguez and e-commerce mogul Marc Lore signed a letter of intent Saturday to buy the Timberwolves