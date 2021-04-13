Justin Bieber Says the First Year of His Marriage to Hailey Baldwin 'Was Really Tough'
Published
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse before hosting a larger second wedding...Full Article
Published
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse before hosting a larger second wedding...Full Article
The singer said he was still dealing with "trauma" from his childhood years as a global pop star.