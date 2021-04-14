Hope Solo on 2016 Olympics, Zika fears and gender pay gap
The U.S. women's soccer team this month officially earned a spot at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics. Goalkeeper Hope Solo will make her third consecutive appearance in the Summer Games, where the American women stand to win their fifth gold medal. But recently, Solo shared concern over the Zika virus spreading in Brazil. The two-time Olympic gold medalist joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her concerns and the future of her career.Full Article