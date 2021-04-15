Body found in Mississippi River identified as missing LSU student Kori Gauthier
Published
A body recovered in the Mississippi River this week has been identified as missing Louisiana State University student Kori Gauthier,...Full Article
Published
A body recovered in the Mississippi River this week has been identified as missing Louisiana State University student Kori Gauthier,...Full Article
We now know that a body discovered on the Mississippi river has been identified as Kori Gauthier the missing LSU freshman from..
A body found in the Mississippi River in St. John the Baptist Parish was identified Wednesday as Kori Gauthier, the LSU freshman..
Human remains have been found in the Mississippi River in Reserve, La., 50 miles southeast of where the search for missing freshman..