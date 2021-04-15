Russia and China prepare to de-exceptionalize American exceptionalism

At present, America is logged in major conflicts with both Russia and China. With Russia, the conflict is in Ukraine, and with China, it is in Taiwan. The outcome of these conflicts can fundamentally alter the balance of power in the world. American hegemony that started after the collapse of the Soviet Union can end now, and instead of the unipolar world that we have today we can have a multipolar world. America wants to use Ukraine as a pawn to encircle, contain and isolate Russia and expand its influence in Europe. During the time of Trump, America's relations with Russia were relatively better. However, under the new administration relations with Russia took a nose dive. Now, Biden wants to revive America's relations with Europe at the expense of Russia. America is particularly concerned about the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will take Russia's natural gas to Germany. America feels that completion of this pipeline will make Europe too much energy dependent on Russia and will make Russia economically stronger. Moreover, America wants to sell its own natural gas to Europe, even though it is much more expensive. American President Joe Biden, called the Russian President Vladimir Putin, and tried to persuade him to cancel the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project in exchange for a part of Ukraine. It only proves that America is only using Ukraine as a pawn to advance its own interests. Putin refused to accept this proposal. The issues of Ukraine and the Nord Stream 2 are two different issues and there is no link between the two. They have to be resolved on their own merits.