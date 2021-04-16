Amazon's 'Lord of the Rings' series will cost at least $465 million for first season
Amazon's "Lord of the Rings" could be one of the most costly television series ever made, with its season one price tag coming in at...Full Article
Reports from New Zealand state that Amazon is spending something like $465 million on the first season of its Lord Of The Rings..
