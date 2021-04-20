European Super League clubs ready for talks with domestic leagues and UEFA - sources
Published
The 12 rebel clubs planning to form a European Super League are "ready for dialogue" with domestic leagues and UEFA, sources have told ESPN.Full Article
Published
The 12 rebel clubs planning to form a European Super League are "ready for dialogue" with domestic leagues and UEFA, sources have told ESPN.Full Article
Suffocating the grassroots. Mocking the working class origins of the game. World football, and primarily European club..