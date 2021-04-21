Everything Apple announced at its April 2021 iPad and iMac event event
Published
Apple's Spring Loaded event featured new colorful iMacs, an M1-powered iPad Pro with a MiniLED display, the long awaited AirTags, and more.Full Article
Published
Apple's Spring Loaded event featured new colorful iMacs, an M1-powered iPad Pro with a MiniLED display, the long awaited AirTags, and more.Full Article
Apple introduced a new version of its iMac desktop and a powerful upgrade of its iPad Pro tablet at an online event Tuesday. Both..
Finally, the iMac gets an overhaul, the iPad Pros get the M1 chip and AirTags are real. Plus, Apple TV 4K gets a cool new Siri..