Arizona governor declares state of emergency, sends National Guard troops to border
Published
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) has declared a state of emergency and is sending 250 National Guard troops to support local law enforcement...Full Article
Published
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) has declared a state of emergency and is sending 250 National Guard troops to support local law enforcement...Full Article
Governor Ducey says he will send National Guard to the Mexico border, even if the state has to pay for it.