A hospital employee in Italy is accused of skipping work for 15 years, while still getting paid in full.The man, who is now being investigated for fraud, extortion and abuse of office, allegedly stopped showing up to work in 2005.He...Full Article
Italian man accused of skipping work for 15 years
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
‘Godless Saracens Threatening Destruction’: Modern Christian Responses To Islam And Muslims – Analysis
By Daniel Pipes*
Following a millennium of almost uninterrupted hostility toward Islam and Muslims,[1] Christian..
Eurasia Review