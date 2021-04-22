Just as the guilty verdict was about to be read in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, police in Ohio shot and killed a Black teenager in broad daylight during a confrontation.The shooting of Ma'Khia Bryant,...Full Article
George Floyd trial: Grim list of deaths at police hands grows even after verdict
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
George Floyd's brother reacts to Chauvin guilty verdict
Bleacher Report AOL
Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, reacts to the guilty verdict in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer..
You might like
More coverage
Chauvin waives right to testify, defense rests case
Reuters - Politics
Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin on Thursday waived his right to testify to the jury about his part in the deadly arrest..
Maxine Waters Leads The War On Cops – OpEd
Eurasia Review