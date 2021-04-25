Kanye West And His Sunday Service Choir Perform At DMX’s Barclays Center Memorial
Published
On Saturday, Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir paid tribute to DMX with several musical performances at the late rapper’s...Full Article
Published
On Saturday, Kanye West and the Sunday Service Choir paid tribute to DMX with several musical performances at the late rapper’s...Full Article
DMX`s family and close friends will then attend the private funeral service at a church in the New York City area on Sunday, April..
Dark Man X collaborated with Ye in 2003 and appeared at one of his Sunday Service events.