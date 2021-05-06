Australian COVID-19 travel restrictions challenged in court
Published
Australia's drastic COVID-19 strategies of preventing its citizens leaving the country and returning from India were challenged in court Thursday.Full Article
Published
Australia's drastic COVID-19 strategies of preventing its citizens leaving the country and returning from India were challenged in court Thursday.Full Article
Australia on Tuesday defended its decision to penalize its own citizens entering the country within two weeks of being in..
(MENAFN - The Conversation) The Australian Human Rights Commission has declared the government's travel ban on Australians..