At least 30 killed, 52 wounded in blast near Kabul girls' school
At least 30 people have been killed and 52 others wounded in an explosion near a high school for girls in the Afghan capital, Kabul,...Full Article
The attack took place as the students - thought to be mainly girls - were leaving the Kabul school.
