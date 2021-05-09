Ethiopian Orthodox Church head says genocide is taking place in Tigray
The head of Ethiopia's Orthodox Church has said that atrocities amounting to genocide are being committed in Tigray, in his first...Full Article
The head of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church in his first public comments on the war in the country's Tigray region is sharply..