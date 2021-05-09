Seven people are dead after a man opened fire at a birthday party in Colorado.The shooting happened just after midnight Sunday local time in a mobile home park on the east side of Colorado Springs, police said.Officers arrived...Full Article
Colorado shooting: 7 dead, including gunman, in birthday party incident
