Death toll rises to 68 in Afghan school blast, most victims children
A car bomb was detonated in front of the Sayed Al-Shuhada school in Kabul and two more bombs exploded when students rushed out in panic.Full Article
The death toll from an explosion outside a school in Afghanistan's capital Kabul has risen to at least 58, with doctors struggling..
