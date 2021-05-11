The Queen opens UK Parliament in her first major event since Philip's death
Queen Elizabeth II carried out her first major engagement since the funeral of her husband Prince Philip on Tuesday, unveiling the UK...Full Article
The monarch delivered the Queen’s Speech in her first major public ceremonial duty since Philip’s death.
The Queen has returned to royal duties just four days after the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.On Tuesday, the..