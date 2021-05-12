Ohio to give $1M away to 5 vaccinated adults, 5 full-ride college scholarships
Ohio will give away $1 million prizes to five adults and five full-ride public college scholarships to teens who get vaccinated.Full Article
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled a lottery system Wednesday to entice people to get COVID-19 shots, offering..
Ohio will give away $1 million prizes to 5 adults and 5 full-ride public college scholarships to teens who get vaccinated, Gov...