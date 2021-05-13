Hannity Insists Liz Cheney Wasn't 'Canceled': She Was 'Fired' for Being 'Selfish'
Published
“Now the media mob and Democrats are treating the congresswoman like she is some modern-day martyr. She is not,” the pro-Trump host...Full Article
Published
“Now the media mob and Democrats are treating the congresswoman like she is some modern-day martyr. She is not,” the pro-Trump host...Full Article
Sean Hannity went after Liz Cheney Wednesday night and said she has "psychotic rage... against all things Donald Trump."