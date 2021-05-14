Matt LaFleur: We want Aaron Rodgers back in the worst way
Packers head coach Matt LaFleur met with the media as the team started rookie minicamp on Friday and those who have been following the...Full Article
Nothing has changed in Aaron Rodgers' standoff with the Packers, but Matt LaFleur is doubling down on his desire to continue..
The Packers' focus remains on keeping Rodgers in Green Bay