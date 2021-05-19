Arizona auditors backtrack, say no election data destroyed
Published
PHOENIX (AP) — Firms hired to run a partisan audit of the 2020 election for Senate Republicans in Arizona said Tuesday that data was not...Full Article
Published
PHOENIX (AP) — Firms hired to run a partisan audit of the 2020 election for Senate Republicans in Arizona said Tuesday that data was not...Full Article
Firms hired to run a partisan audit of the 2020 election for Senate Republicans in Arizona said Tuesday that data was not..
Top county officials in Phoenix, Arizona, almost all of them Republicans, on Monday blasted the GOP state Senate president and the..
(Natural News) It’s becoming more obvious why Democrats went all-out including using the courts to prevent Arizona Republicans..