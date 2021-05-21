7 nooses halt construction at Connecticut Amazon warehouse
Published
Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beamFull Article
Published
Amazon has temporarily shut down a new warehouse construction site in Connecticut after a seventh noose was found hanging over a beamFull Article
Amazon Connecticut construction site has halted operations after the discovery of a 7th noose-like rope on Wednesday.
Amazon's desperately trying to get to the bottom of how a bunch of nooses mysteriously appeared at one of its warehouses under..