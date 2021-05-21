Republicans lose patience with Arizona election audit
Published
A growing chorus of Arizona Republicans is calling on the GOP-controlled state Senate to end an audit into Maricopa County’s 2020...Full Article
Published
A growing chorus of Arizona Republicans is calling on the GOP-controlled state Senate to end an audit into Maricopa County’s 2020...Full Article
Former President Donald Trump said Republicans would benefit greatly from talking about Arizona's 2020 election audit. The Arizona..
Firms hired to run a partisan audit of the 2020 election for Senate Republicans in Arizona said Tuesday that data was not..