Boy, 6, shot to death in backseat of car in California road rage incident

New Zealand Herald

Published

A 6-year-old boy seated in the backseat of his mother's car on a Southern California freeway was shot to death by another driver in a road-rage attack on Friday, authorities said.The shooting occurred around 8am on State Route 55...

