Minsk carried out a brilliant operation to detain Roman Protasevich, a man who manipulated human souls and urged juveniles to take to the streets so that they would be killed in the riots. Terrorist Protasevich should be jailed On Sunday, May 23, a Ryanair passenger plane made a U-turn over the territory of Belarus and landed in Minsk. One of the passengers on board the landed plane was Roman Protasevich, the former editor-in-chief of extremist Belarusian Telegram channel Nexta. He was detained at the Minsk airport shortly after landing. Protasevich was residing in Lithuania (the Ryanair jet was bound to Vilnius) that had granted him political asylum. It was Protasevich who posted data related to Belarusian police officers on the Internet with a caption: "you know what to do." It was Protasevich, who participated in punitive operations against civilians in the Donbass as part of Nazi battalion Azov (recognized in the Russian Federation as a terrorist organization).