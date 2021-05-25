Rand Paul receives suspicious package containing white powder at home
Published
The FBI and Capitol Hill police are investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to the home of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).Full Article
Published
The FBI and Capitol Hill police are investigating a suspicious package that was delivered to the home of Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.).Full Article
A suspicious package containing white powder and a death threat arrived at the home of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Monday. The FBI is..
A suspicious package containing white powder was sent to Senator Rand Paul's home, according to new reports.