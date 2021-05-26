Ohio’s first Vax-a-Million winners announced: Who won $1 million vaccine lottery?
The winners are in! Abbigail Bugenske, of Silverton, has won $1 million and Joseph Costello, of Englewood, has won a full-ride scholarship.Full Article
The first winner of Ohio's first US$1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize was driving to her family's home in..
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The first winner of Ohio's first $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize was driving to her...