Kevin Clark, who played the kid drummer in 'School of Rock,' dies at 32
Published
Kevin Clark, who played Freddy Jones in the Jack Black comedy, died on Wednesday after being struck by a car.Full Article
Published
Kevin Clark, who played Freddy Jones in the Jack Black comedy, died on Wednesday after being struck by a car.Full Article
The 32-year-old was riding home on a bicycle through the Avondale neighbourhood of Chicago in the early hours of Wednesday morning..
Kevin Clark, a onetime child actor who played drums in the 2003 movie “School of Rock,” was struck and killed in a bicycle..