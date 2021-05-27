Amazon Indigenous Group’s Lifestyle May Hold A Key To Slowing Down Aging

A team of international researchers has found that the Tsimane indigenous people of the Bolivian Amazon experience less brain atrophy than their American and European peers. The decrease in their brain volumes with age is 70% slower than in Western populations. Accelerated brain volume loss can be a sign of dementia.
The study...
