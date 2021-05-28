Mollie Tibbetts' Death: Farmworker Convicted of Fatally Stabbing Iowa College Student
Published
Cristhian Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Donald J. Trump had seized on...Full Article
Published
Cristhian Bahena Rivera was found guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. Donald J. Trump had seized on...Full Article
A jury has found a farm laborer guilty of murder in the abduction and killing of a University of Iowa student who vanished while..
An Iowa jury began deliberating Thursday in the trial of a farm worker accused in the abduction and stabbing death of University of..