Netanyahu Could Lose PM Job As Rivals Attempt To Join Forces
Published
The head of a small hard-line party on Sunday said he would try to form a unity government with opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Full Article
Published
The head of a small hard-line party on Sunday said he would try to form a unity government with opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Full Article
JERUSALEM (AP) — The head of a small hard-line party on Sunday said he would try to form a unity government with Prime Minister..