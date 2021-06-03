F. Lee Bailey, famed O.J. Simpson 'Dream Team' attorney, dies at 87
Published
His cross-examination of LAPD Det. Mark Fuhrman helped win acquittal in the era's most watched trial.Full Article
Published
His cross-examination of LAPD Det. Mark Fuhrman helped win acquittal in the era's most watched trial.Full Article
F. Lee Bailey, a criminal defense attorney who played a key role murder trial of O.J. Simpson as a member of the so-called dream..
F. Lee Bailey, the infamous criminal defense attorney who most famously represented OJ Simpson as part of his defense team during..