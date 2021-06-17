2 South Carolina executions halted until firing squad formed
Published
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked the planned executions of two inmates by electrocution, saying they cannot be put...Full Article
Published
The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday blocked the planned executions of two inmates by electrocution, saying they cannot be put...Full Article
The South Carolina Supreme Court blocked on Wednesday the scheduled executions of two convictees by electrocution. They are on hold..