Derek Chauvin sentencing thrusts Minnesota Judge Peter Cahill back into spotlight
Published
Judge Peter Cahill, who has served on the bench in Hennepin County for 14 years, could sentence Derek Chauvin to as little as probation...Full Article
Published
Judge Peter Cahill, who has served on the bench in Hennepin County for 14 years, could sentence Derek Chauvin to as little as probation...Full Article
Judge Peter Cahill says prosecutors in the Derek Chauvin trial have proven “beyond a reasonable doubt” some aggravated..