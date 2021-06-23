Houston hospital workers fired or resign over COVID-19 vaccine requirement
Over 150 employees at a Houston hospital system who refused to get a COVID vaccine have been fired or resigned, according to a hospital...Full Article
More than 150 workers at a Houston hospital system have resigned or been fired after refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
A federal court has dismissed a lawsuit filed by 117 employees at a Houston-area hospital challenging the hospital's vaccine..