Witnesses Says Airstrike In Ethiopia's Tigray Kills Dozens

Watch VideoAn airstrike hit a busy market in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray village of Togoga on Tuesday, according to health workers who said soldiers blocked medical teams from traveling to the scene. Dozens of people were killed, they and a former resident said, citing witnesses.
