Crime And Violence Are Top Issues For NYC Voters

Watch VideoFrank Martinez has lived in the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City his entire life. He says for the last year and a half, he's been more careful about where he goes and what time he travels, than pretty much any time he can remember.
"I definitely have changed my routines," he explained. "Because you...
Watch VideoFrank Martinez has lived in the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City his entire life. He says for the last year and a half, he's been more careful about where he goes and what time he travels, than pretty much any time he can remember.