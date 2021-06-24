Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus announces he has cancer, is undergoing chemo
“It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this,” he wrote.Full Article
Mark Hoppus, the bassist and singer of Blink-182, announced on social media that he is undergoing chemotherapy for cancer.