What is critical race theory? Schools, lawmakers, and scholars are divided
Published
Conservatives have launched a growing disinformation campaign around the academic concept. It’s an attempt to push back against progress.Full Article
Published
Conservatives have launched a growing disinformation campaign around the academic concept. It’s an attempt to push back against progress.Full Article
There should be context when discussing subjects such as Critical Race Theory. We're taking a closer look at what it is and what it..